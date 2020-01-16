https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/J-McLaughlin-to-open-up-store-in-former-Cheers-14981144.php
J.McLaughlin to open up store in former Cheers location on Main Street
One of Main Street’s vacant storefronts is about to have a new tenant.
J.McLaughlin, an American sportswear brand for men and women that has stores in New Canaan and Darien, put up a sign in the former Cheers Ridgefield location at 393 Main Street earlier this week.
Brothers Jay and Kevin McLaughlin founded the brand J.McLaughlin in 1977.
The first store was located on 3rd Avenue in New York City. The company has since opened more than 140 locations nationwide, including stores in Greenwich and Bedford.
For more information about the business, visit www.jmclaughlin.com
