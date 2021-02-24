Italy orders food delivery services to treat riders better FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 3:23 p.m.
ROME (AP) — Italy is going after online food delivery companies, with one prosecutor lamenting Wednesday that the cyclists who deliver the food, many of them immigrants, are practically treated like slaves.
Milan prosecutors said that four major delivery companies in Italy have been given 90 days to improve their treatment of riders, including providing them with safe bicycles, accident compensation, job contracts and training, among other work protections.
