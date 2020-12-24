Italy enters Christmas lockdown limiting holiday travel NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 9:47 a.m.
1 of11 Italian Carabinieri officers check vehicles in front of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Italians are easing into a holiday season full of restrictions, and already are barred from traveling to other regions except for valid reasons like work or health. Starting Christmas eve, travel beyond city or town borders also will be blocked, with some allowance for very limited personal visits in the same region. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Cecilia Fabiano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Police officers check vehicles in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Police were out in force Thursday imposing new COVID-19 travel restrictions aimed at preventing far-flung families from gathering for Christmas Eve dinner as public health officials appealed for common sense to protect the elderly from infection during the holidays. Italy went into a modified nationwide lockdown Thursday for the Christmas and New Year period, with restrictions on personal movement and commercial activity similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown Italy imposed from March to May when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Police in Italy enforced new COVID-19 travel restrictions aimed at limiting far-flung families from gathering over Christmas as public health officials appealed Thursday for people to use common sense to prevent new infections over the holidays.
A modified nationwide lockdown that took effect on Christmas Eve requires restrictions and closures similar to the 10 weeks of hard lockdown the Italian government imposed from March to May, when Italy became the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.
NICOLE WINFIELD