Italy: Many G20 nations want more urgent climate goals FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 4:57 p.m.
1 of11 Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani pose during a photo opportunity at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Friday, July 23, 2021, where a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy is under way. Salvatore Laporta/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Many of the climate and energy ministers at a Group of 20 meeting hosted by Italy agreed Friday to work toward even more ambitious goals for fighting climate change than those established in the 2015 Paris accords, an Italian official said.
Italy’s minister of ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, also said during a news conference that concern over last week's devastating flooding in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands was palpable during the two days of negotiations in Naples. Germany and the European Union are G-20 members.
