Italian PM Conte works to cement majority after narrow vote NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2021 Updated: Jan. 20, 2021 5:15 a.m.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during his final address at the Senate prior to a confidence vote, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends the debate at the Senate prior to a confidence vote, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Leader of Italy's far-right League party Matteo Salvini, right, ahead of a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
A general view of the upper house of parliament at the Senate after a confidence vote, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during his final address at the Senate prior to a confidence vote, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte sits after his final address at the Senate prior to a confidence vote, in Rome, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte worked to solidify his majority in parliament Wednesday after narrowly winning a Senate confidence vote after a junior coalition ally yanked his support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Conte was expected to brief President Sergio Mattarella on his prospects to keep governing, though the timing was uncertain. With a reduced majority, Conte will have to cobble together support from outside the current coalition to pass legislation, including aid to help Italy’s pandemic-battered economy.
