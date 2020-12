ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Issaquah police are investigating the stabbing death of a 28-year-old man who was found dead in the driver’s seat of a crashed car Sunday night.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Cherno Ceesay and determined he died from stab wounds to the head and neck. Ceesay’s death was ruled a homicide, The Seattle Times reported.