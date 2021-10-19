Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 3:08 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country's Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders.
Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a meter-long (yard-long) sword.