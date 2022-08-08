Israeli ex-minister sentenced over Australia sex abuse case

Jack Guez/AP

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court sentenced a former health minister to probation and a fine on Monday for obstructing justice in connection with the protracted extradition case against a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia.

Yaakov Litzman, a former health minister and longtime ally of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned from parliament earlier this year after striking a plea deal with prosecutors. He was accused of pressuring ministry employees to alter psychiatric evaluations to make it appear that Malka Leifer was unfit to stand trial.