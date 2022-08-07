Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander FARES AKRAM Aug. 7, 2022 Updated: Aug. 7, 2022 12:52 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Medics treat a wounded girl at the al Najar hospital following an Israeli airstrike on their family building in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Israeli airstrikes have flattened homes in Gaza and Palestinian rocket barrages into southern Israel are persisting for a second day. Hatem Ali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Medics treat a wounded girl at the al Najar hospital following an Israeli airstrike on their family building in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Israeli airstrikes have flattened homes in Gaza and Palestinian rocket barrages into southern Israel are persisting for a second day. Hatem Ali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel are seen over Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel are seen over Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Rockets seen in the sky fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, over Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. Adel Hana/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Rockets fired by Palestinian militants toward Israel, in Gaza City, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day, as Israeli jets hit targets in Gaza and rocket fire persists into southern Israel. Palestinian officials say at least 15 people have been killed in Gaza, including a senior militant leader and a 5-year-old girl. Fatima Shbair/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group said an Israeli airstrike late Saturday killed its top commander for the southern Gaza Strip, a day after Israel killed the Iranian-backed group’s commander for northern Gaza in an air raid that triggered the worst cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021.
Al-Quda Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah had killed Khaled Mansour, the commander, and two fellow militants. It said five other civilians, including a child and three women, were also killed in the airstrike that flattened several homes in Rafah.