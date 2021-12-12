PM to make first official visit by Israeli premier to UAE TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2021 Updated: Dec. 12, 2021 4:56 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he would travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the first visit by an Israeli premier, as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.
Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program. In recent weeks, Israel has fanned out its top diplomat and its defense and spy chiefs to meet allies in Europe, the U.S. and the Mideast to push for a firmer approach to Iran.