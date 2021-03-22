EXPLAINER: Players in Israel's fourth election in 2 years ILAN BEN ZION, Associated Press March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 3:01 a.m.
1 of5 An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and opposition party leader Yair Lapid, is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 An election campaign billboard for the Likud party that shows a portrait of its leader Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is defaced with Hebrew that reads, "go home," in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Israelis head to the polls on Tuesday for what will be the fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race boils down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Oded Balilty/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is holding its fourth parliamentary election in two years, the product of protracted political deadlock and disagreement over longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu's fitness to rule while facing corruption charges. Election surveys published in the final days before Tuesday's vote predict a tight race between the two major blocs: those who support Netanyahu as the next prime minister, and those against him.
Here's a look at the main players: