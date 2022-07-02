Israel shoots down Hezbollah drones over Mediterranean

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military on Saturday said it shot down three unmanned aircraft launched by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah heading toward an area where an Israeli gas platform was recently installed in the Mediterranean Sea.
The launch of the aircraft appeared to be an attempt by Hezbollah to influence U.S.-brokered negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border, an area that is rich in natural gas.