Israel's benefactor Adelson leaves controversial legacy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson is mourned by official Israel as a powerful benefactor with direct access to U.S. presidents. Others on Wednesday saw a legacy tinged with controversy and touched by deadly conflict.
Adelson, who died on Tuesday at 87, was a prolific donor to causes that aligned with his hawkish vision of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He had a robust alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and spent tens of millions of dollars supporting President Donald Trump's election campaigns.