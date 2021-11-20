Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 4:16 p.m.
1 of8 Palestinians carry the body of Isra Khazimia who was killed by Israeli fire after allegedly trying to stab an officer in Jerusalem's Old in September, during her funeral in the West Bank village of Qabatiya, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Israel had withheld the body of Khazimia through its controversial policy of holding the remains of Palestinians killed while reportedly carrying out attacks, although agreed to return her to her family on "humanitarian grounds." At the time of her alleged attacks, Khazimia was reported to have had mental health issues. Majdi Mohammed/AP Show More Show Less
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli officials confirmed Saturday they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager’s family the previous evening. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank.
About a dozen Palestinians chanting “greeting to the martyr” gathered around the body after it was handed over to the Palestinian side at an Israeli military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Bethlehem. They wrapped the remains with Palestinian flag and an ambulance carried the body away.