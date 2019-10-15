Is Ridgefield the worst CT town for drivers? One study says so

Ridgefield has earned many positive distinctions over the years for its low crime rate and cultural amenities. But is the town a driver’s nightmare?

According to a study released by QuoteWizard this week, Ridgefield ranked No. 1 on a list of Connecticut towns with the worst drivers.

“Being in the south west corner of the state you’d expect to see the worst driving cities along the I-95 corridor,” the report said. “Ridgefield doesn’t get the traffic coming from New York City, which would make you wonder about the real quality of drivers in Ridgefield. If fellow bad driving cities Shelton and Milford deal with the New York traffic, what does Ridgefield deal with besides its own bad drivers?”

QuoteWizard is a division of LendingTree, and its rankings are based of a study insurance quotes from Connecticut drivers during 2018 that involved speeding tickets, DUIs, accidents, and other vehicle citations.

Behind Ridgefield in the rankings was Shelton and Milford.

Other Fairfield County towns included Newtown (ranked fourth), Danbury (No. 13), Fairfield (No. 21), Stratford (No. 24) and Norwalk (No. 25).

The study revealed that Fairfield County recorded 6.21 road fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017.

Looking for safe places to drive? Tolland County was the top-ranked county with 7.92 road fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017. Mansfield was named the town with the best drivers in Connecticut, according to QuoteWizard.