Iraq, UAE sign contract to build 5 solar power stations

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has signed a contract with a United Arab Emirates-based renewable energy developer to build five solar power plants in the oil-rich country with a chronic energy problem, the company said Thursday.

The signing took place in Baghdad Wednesday between Iraqi officials and the chief executive officer of Masdar, in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. The agreement calls for the plants - with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts - would be developed in the provinces of Dhi Qar in southern Iraq, Ramadi in central Iraq, Mosul in the north and Amarah in the southeast, Masdar said.