Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press May 23, 2022 Updated: May 23, 2022 7:05 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's hard-line president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.