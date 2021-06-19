Moderate Iran candidate concedes win by judiciary chief

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The sole moderate in Iran's presidential election conceded his loss early Saturday to the country's hard-line judiciary chief. It signaled the protege of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had won a vote he dominated after the disqualification of his strongest competition.
Both moderate and former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati and former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei offered their congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi. Counting, however, continued from Friday's vote and authorities have yet to offer any official results.