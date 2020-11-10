Iowa virus surge continues with 4,441 new cases, 27 deaths

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus cases continued spreading throughout Iowa on Tuesday with most counties reporting high positivity rates, confirmed infections remaining above 4,000 and another 27 people dying of the virus.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a media campaign to encourage people to wear masks and take other actions to reduce spread of the virus but hasn’t imposed any new restrictions. She has planned a news conference Tuesday to discuss the pandemic.

All but nine counties reported a 14-day positivity rate of 15% or more, a rate significantly above the level at which health experts recommend government measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,441 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, the fourth consecutive day new case counts surpassed 4,000. The 27 additional deaths raised the state total to 1,872.

Hospitalizations grew to 1,135 and new admissions to hospitals remained high at 166. There were 196 patients in intensive care units.

Hospital officials across the state are warnings that the surge in cases is unsustainable and hospitals soon could be overwhelmed with patients.

The state reported 102 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, and at least three of the state's prisons are experiencing outbreaks, with over 1,000 inmates infected and more than 100 state workers.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks to over 48%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The state's rate is second only to South Dakota.