Iowa unemployment rate remains at 2.6%, among lowest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.6% in November as the number of people with and without jobs both increased, according to statistics released Friday.

Iowa Workforce Development reported the number of Iowa residents with jobs climbed by 8,200 from October to November. The number of unemployed people also increased, from 45,100 in October to 46,200 in November.

Iowa's 2.6% unemployment rate was the nation's fifth lowest, tied with Colorado, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Virginia. Vermont had the lowest rate, at 2.3%. It was followed by South Carolina, Utah and North Dakota.

The national unemployment rate in November was 3.5%.