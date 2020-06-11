Iowa unemployment claims rise last week, despite reopenings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people filing initial unemployment claims in Iowa jumped last week, even as the state continued reopening after taking steps intended to slow spread of the coronavirus, according to state statistics released Thursday.

Iowa Workforce Development reported that 10,112 people filed initial claims in the week ending June 6. That’s compares with 6,920 people who filed in the previous week.

There were 159,966 continuing weekly unemployment claims last week, a decline of 2,596 from the previous week.

The largest number of claims came from people employed in manufacturing, at 2,080.

Nationally, nearly 1.5 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. Nearly 21 million people in the country are officially classified as unemployed.