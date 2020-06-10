Iowa state audit questions handling of money in Ayrshire

AYRSHIRE, Iowa (AP) — A newly-released state audit points to improper spending of thousands of dollars in public money by a former northwestern Iowa city clerk.

State Auditor Rob Sand said Wednesday that his special investigation turned up more than $10,000 in improper and unsupported spending from September 2018 through February of this year. That included more than $9,000 in unauthorized checks issued to former Ayrshire City Clerk Alesha Olson.

A publicly-listed telephone number for Olson could not be found Wednesday.

Sand recommended that city officials perform independent reviews of bank reconciliations and bill paying, among other things. Sand says copies of the audit have been filed with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.