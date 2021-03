AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a 29-year-old man Friday in connection to a series of incidents in Ames, Iowa, in which college women reported awakening to see a man watching them in their beds.

Trenton Williams, 29, of Ames was charged with robbery, burglary, stalking, harassment, trespassing, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, among other counts, the Des Moines Register reported.