Iowa lifts some virus restrictions; state reports 14 deaths

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa restaurants and bars may return to normal business hours but patrons must still wear masks when not seated for eating or drinking, and groups must be at least six feet from one another, according to a new proclamation announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The restriction on the number of people who may gather at one time is lifted but groups or individuals must distance themselves from one another. Reynolds is also relaxing rules over attendance at high school, youth and adult sports events, allowing members of a participant's household to attend.