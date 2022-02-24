Iowa Legislature sends governor $2 billion flat tax measure

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature sent a bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds Thursday that creates a 3.9% flat tax in four years, eliminates taxes on retirement income and lowers taxes for corporations at an estimated cost of about $2 billion to a state with an annual $8 billion budget.

Republicans in the House and Senate negotiated a compromise agreement and passed it through the Senate and House in a few hours sending it to Gov. Kim Reynolds who had proposed a 4% flat tax. Iowa will join about 10 other states with a flat tax when she signs it.