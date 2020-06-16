Investigators seeking to determine what killed Iowa inmate

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of 59-year-old inmate at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility who was found dead Sunday in his cell.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release Tuesday that it has requested the state's Division of Criminal Investigations to look into the death of Thomas Andrew Daleske. The state medical examiner is also conducting an autopsy.

Both agencies are working with the Webster County attorney on any pending criminal charges. the corrections department said.

Daleske had been serving a 45-year maximum sentence for multiple charges related to sexual abuse of a child from Warren County. His prison term began in October 2000.