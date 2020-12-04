Investigation begins after bullets hit ex-prosecutor's home

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi police are investigating after former U.S. Attorney Greg Davis' home was riddled with bullets.

It happened Thanksgiving night, in a drive-by at his home in the Woodlea subdivision of Jackson, WLBT-TV reported. The upstairs window is boarded up and a Jackson Police cruiser has been posted on the street near the house.

Video from a nearby Ring doorbell camera shows a vehicle speeding into the neighborhood, stopping in front of Davis' house and then multiple shots are heard, the television station reported. When the shooting finally stops, the vehicle speeds away.

No one was in the home at the time and there are no reports of injuries.

Police Chief James Davis confirmed the investigation but declined to give any further details saying he doesn’t want to jeopardize any leads. Sheriff Lee Vance confirmed his department is assisting in patrolling the area.

President Barack Obama nominated Davis to the U.S. Attorney's post, where he served the Southern District of Mississippi from 2012 to 2017.