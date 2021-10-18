InvestigateWest: Cleaner buildings will cost billions

Pumping insulation into walls and scrapping gas furnaces aren’t the most glamorous ways to attack climate change. Renovating old buildings seems downright mundane compared to fast-charging elec-tric cars or efficient high-rise buildings. But for Francisco Ramos, upgrading his Northeast Portland home made a huge difference.
The 1944 house in Portland’s Cully neighborhood had no insulation, and the family had to plug in numerous space heaters to stay warm in winter. And relying on a window air conditioning unit in summer drove the family’s electric bills to between $300 and $400 per month.