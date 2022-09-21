Intl court, EU agency publish evidence-collecting guidelines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court chief prosecutor and European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust have launched a set of guidelines for nongovernmental organizations collecting evidence of atrocities in Ukraine and elsewhere around the world.
“With the war in Ukraine, peace and justice are under the most severe pressure, and accountability for core international crimes and violations of human rights is more than ever essential for international criminal justice," Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran said in a statement Wednesday.