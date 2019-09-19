Interstate 29 remains open despite Missouri River flooding

Flood waters from the Missouri River, left, swollen following heavy rainfall upstream, breach Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, a levee meant to protect Honey Creek, Iowa, and Interstate 29 from flooding. The Iowa Department of Transportation warned drivers that if the river continues to rise there might have to close a portion of Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Missouri River continues to rise and flood mostly rural land in Nebraska and Iowa, but Interstate 29 remains open near Omaha.

Iowa Transportation Department officials expect to have to close parts of I-29 at some point during this week's flooding.

The river is expected to crest Saturday near Omaha after overnight rains dropped 1-to-3 inches in the area.

The highway remained open Thursday morning although several onramps were closed in southwest Iowa.

The lower Missouri River is flooding in Nebraska and Iowa this week because exceptionally heavy rains fell last week in Montana, North and South Dakota and Nebraska.

Officials don't expect the floodwaters to cause significant damage to communities. But many levees remain damaged from severe flooding in the spring.

The floodwaters broke through two levees Wednesday in a rural area northeast of Omaha.