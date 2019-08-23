International traveler with measles visited Disneyland

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A teenage girl traveling from New Zealand to Southern California was infectious with highly contagious measles and may have exposed others at Disneyland and a nearby hotel, health officials said Friday.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said the exposures could have occurred Aug. 11 at the Desert Palms Hotel in Anaheim and on Aug. 12 at Disneyland and the California Adventure park. She remained in Southern California through Aug. 15.

The agency said it has been working with the facilities to reach people who had close contact.

A telephone message seeking comment was left with Disneyland.

In 2015, a measles outbreak involving Disneyland sickened 147 people and spread across the U.S. and into Canada.

Neighboring Los Angeles County has been dealing with similar situations this year.

As of early this month, LA County health officials reported 16 measles cases among county residents this year and 10 others among non-residents who traveled through.

The Orange County health agency says people who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms such as fever and rash occurring up to 21 days from exposure.

People are also urged to check their records to determine if they have been vaccinated or previously had measles.