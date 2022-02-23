Interior seeks to suspend Alaska mine road decision

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Interior Department has asked a court to let the agency suspend the right-of-way decision for a mine road during a review.
Officials filed the request Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for Alaska, seeking to fix what it called “significant deficiencies,” the department said in a statement. They want a review to “reconsider the analyses related to National Environmental Protection Act, National Historic Preservation Act, and Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act.”