Intel service: Swiss ready to block Russian spies if need be

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's intelligence agency says a widening rift between Western democracies and autocracies like Russia and China has underpinned a rise in spying activities, warning that Switzerland will move to keep Russian agents off its soil if necessary.
The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service, in an annual threat assessment presented on Wednesday, said the Alpine country is facing a “deteriorated” politico-security environment, in part due to fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It added that security and defense cooperation in Europe is likely to become increasingly important for Switzerland — which has long touted its neutrality.