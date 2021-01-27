Insurers paid $5B for 2020 Louisiana hurricane claims so far

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Insurance companies have paid out $5 billion to thousands of Louisiana customers with damage from the 2020 hurricanes so far, according to data released by Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon's office that offers the first detailed look at claims.

Policyholders have filed nearly 291,000 claims for property damage, business destruction, lost vehicles and business interruption from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, which struck Louisiana in August and October. Of those, 56% of the claims — more than 161,700 — were closed with the person or business receiving a payment by the end of December, the insurance department said.