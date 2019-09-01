Insurance hearing to address access to mental health care

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The topic for the New Hampshire Insurance Department's annual hearing on health insurance premium rates is insurance coverage and access to mental health care services.

This year's hearing, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord, will include a report a report on the 2018 data submitted by health insurance companies in New Hampshire.

The hearing is open to the public.