Inslee proposes capital gains tax, tax on health insurers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing a new capital gains tax and a tax on health insurers as part of his two-year, $57.6 billion budget proposal that seeks to offset the revenue losses the state has seen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to help bolster the state’s public health system.
Last month’s state revenue forecast showed that while the state has made some gains since the first round of business closures earlier this year, revenue projections through mid-2023 are about $3.3 billion below what they were projected to be before the pandemic hit. The budget proposal released Thursday looks to drain the state’s so-called “rainy day” fund of $1.7 billion to handle the immediate budget issues, while the new revenue is intended to continue covering those costs as that emergency fund replenishes in future years.