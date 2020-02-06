Inside Education: Connecticut’s Legislative Process — What can I do?

During last year’s legislative session, proposed bills in Hartford elicited heightened attention in local Connecticut school districts, including Ridgefield.

Citizens who want to voice their opinions should understand the process for proposed bills, and what they can do to engage in the debate at the different steps.

· 2020 Legislative session is Feb. 5-May 6; CT General Assembly website is the primary resource for information

· Bills proposed by individual legislators are drafted in general terms including the legislation goal; The public should contact their local state legislators

· Proposed bills are sent to Committee; The Committee can: draft the bill in legal language, combine it with other bills, refer the bill to another committee or take no action; The public should contact the appropriate committee

· In order for a committee to report a bill favorably and send it for full vote of the CT General Assembly it must first hold a public hearing; The public can testify at public hearing; Dates are on the website

· Once a bill passes both houses of the legislature it becomes a public act

· It does not become a law until either the Governor signs it or a certain amount of time passes without his signature. If the Governor vetoes the bill, it can still become law upon 2/3 vote of the full legislature