Inquiry finds mistakes in OWI break given to Iowa prosecutor

Sheriff’s deputies in Iowa erred when they did not investigate a neighboring county prosecutor for drunk driving after encountering her intoxicated in her car on the side of a highway late one night in 2019, a state investigation has concluded.
Critics have long questioned whether assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance received special treatment in the incident, which began when her then-boyfriend called 911 to report she had hit him during the drive home from a night out and was now in a car parked along Highway 61.