Inmate recaptured after walking away from Oklahoma prison

This March 6, 2020 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Correction in shows Jeremiah Hobbs. For the second time this week, an inmate has escaped from a minimum security prison in southeast Oklahoma where one inmate, four workers and a probation officer tested positive for the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Thursday, April 9, 2020. Hobbs, 40, walked away Thursday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester where he was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary. (Oklahoma Department of Correction via AP)

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A state prison inmate who escaped by walking away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has been recaptured, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Jeremiah Hobbs, 40, was arrested Monday following a traffic stop by law enforcement officers in Broken Arrow, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of the prison in McAlester.

The department said Hobbs disappeared last Thursday after walking away from the unfenced minimum security prison.

The corrections department said a woman identified as Hobbs’ girlfriend was also arrested during the traffic stop on a warrant for harboring a fugitive.

Hobbs was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary and now faces a potential felony escape charge, the department said.