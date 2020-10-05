Inmate found dead at a Colorado federal prison

DENVER (AP) — A 31-year-old inmate died over the weekend at a Colorado federal prison, authorities said Monday.

Bret Zimmer was found unresponsive Saturday night at the Federal Correctional Institution in Florence, according to a news release Monday from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

There is no indication that Zimmer's death is related to COVID-19, the agency said. The agency did not say anything else about the cause of death or what is being done to investigate.

Zimmer had been at the medium-security prison since October 2019 after he pleaded guilty in Utah to possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine in Utah. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

The prison currently houses 1,215 men.