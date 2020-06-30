Inmate convicted of sex crimes dies in Mississippi hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be done on an inmate who died Saturday in a Jackson hospital.

The department said Monday that no foul play is suspected in death of Herman David Wiley, 58.

He is at least the 49th Mississippi inmate to die since late December.

Wiley was convicted in DeSoto County on two counts of fondling a child and two counts of sexual battery. He was sentenced June 7, 1999, to a total of 30 years.

Wiley died at Merit Health Central, where he had been taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.