Inmate collapses, dies at Moose Lake prison

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. (AP) — An inmate has collapsed and died while showering at the Moose Lake prison, Minnesota corrections officials said Sunday.

Officials responded immediately after the 48-year-old man collapsed around 9:45 a.m. Sunday and found him in full arrest. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man had complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he entered the shower and collapsed. The name of the man was not released.

While the Moose Lake prison is the site of a recent coronavirus outbreak, officials said the inmate was not known to be affiliated with any of the inmates who tested or were presumed positive for COVID-19.

The Moose Lake Police Department is investigating with help from the Department of Corrections-Office of Special Investigations.