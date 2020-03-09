Infection source for recent Georgia virus patients a mystery

ATLANTA (AP) — Health officials say they don't know how the most recent COVID-19 infections happened in Georgia, though all of the cases are in metropolitan Atlanta.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said late Sunday the people in the four recent cases are from Fulton, Cobb and Cherokee counties, but have no connection to each other. They were hospitalized as of Sunday.

Test results by the state health lab are awaiting confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eleven Georgia residents have now tested positive for the COVID-19, and five of those tests have been federally confirmed.

Cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus have been confirmed in a total of five people in Fulton, Cobb and Polk counties. The Polk County resident had previously been reported as from Floyd County, the department said.

Those from Fulton County include a 56-year-old man who had returned to Atlanta from Milan, Italy, on Feb. 22, and his son.

The 46-year-old Polk County woman had gone twice to a Georgia emergency center with flu-like symptoms in February but was originally turned down for testing because she had not traveled abroad or had known of any contact with travelers from abroad.

Dozens of Americans on a cruise ship off the California coast are expected to arrive Monday night or Tuesday for quarantine and testing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, officials said Sunday. They include 34 Georgia residents.

