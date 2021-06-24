Indoor masking, no virtual option: Inside Ridgefield's return to school plan

RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield Public Schools students will have to continue wearing masks while inside school buildings or busses next year, district officials announced Thursday as part of the schools’ safe return plan, which was shared in draft form.
Classrooms will have students spaced out with the aim of allowing three feet of social distancing, and up to six feet where possible, according to the draft copy of the plan. It notes, however, that “three feet distance may not be feasible in all environments/classrooms.” But unlike the past school year, students will not be divided up into cohorts.