Indonesia's military says 3 soldiers killed in Papua clash

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Separatist gunmen opened fire on a military post Thursday in Indonesia’s restive easternmost province of Papua, killing three soldiers and critically wounding another, according to the the army and the rebels.
Attackers from the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, carried out the assault at dawn during a change of guard in the hilly district of Puncak, a stronghold of separatists who have battled Indonesian rule in the mineral-rich but impoverished region since the early 1960s.