Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 pilgrims

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 26 people and injuring 35 others, police and rescuers said Thursday.
The bus was carrying a group of Islamic junior high school students and their parents from the West Java province town of Subang to a pilgrimage site in the province’s Tasikmalaya district when the accident happened late Wednesday on a winding road, said local police chief Eko Prasetyo Robbyanto.