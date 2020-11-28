Indianapolis mayor tests negative after COVID-19 exposure

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and his wife have both tested negative for COVID-19 but will continue quarantining after having close contact last weekend with an infected person, his office said Saturday.

Neither the Democratic mayor nor his wife, Steph Hogsett, have symptoms of the respiratory illness, the mayor’s office said in a statement. Hogsett announced Wednesday that the couple had started a 14-day quarantine period and would undergo testing.

The 64-year-old Hogsett will remain in quarantine through Dec. 4.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and first lady Janet Holcomb tested negative Nov. 20 for COVID-19 after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus. The Holcombs planned to remain quarantined until Tuesday.