Indianapolis firefighter dies after chest pains on duty

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis firefighter has died after complaining of chest pains while on duty a day earlier, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Matthew Bennett, 49, was taken to the hospital from the scene of a possible structural collapse after having chest pains on Friday.

The engineer had gone to the scene to help assess damaged caused by a car driving into a home. Bennett was taken into surgery and died on Saturday.

No further information on his cause of death was released.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith says information about the funeral will be provided “pending the family’s wishes.”

“Please keep Matt, his family and his IFD family in your thoughts as we all grieve his unexpected loss,” Reith said in a news release.

Bennett had been in public service for 38 years, including years as a reserve firefighter, a dispatcher and an engineer. He is survived by his wife, daughter, step-daughter and step-son.