Indiana top state for increasing adoptions from foster care

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is the top state in the nation for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care, according to state and federal officials.

In fiscal year 2019, nearly 2,4500 Hoosier children were adopted through the Indiana Department of Child Services, Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson of the U.S. Administration of Children and Families awarded the state last week with an adoption and legal guardianship incentive award of more than $4.7 million during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse. The funding can be used to enhance the state’s child welfare system.

Indiana has more than a thousand children who are still waiting to be adopted, Holcomb said.