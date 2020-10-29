Indiana sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana set a daily high of newly reported cases of COVID-19 Thursday as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continued to spike.

The 3,649 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday marked the first time Indiana has recorded more than 3,000 positive cases of the virus in one day.

The department’s daily update of its coronavirus dashboard showed 1,733 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, the highest since early April. Of those, 509 are in intensive care, which is the most since May 6. Such hospitalizations have grown by more than 72% since Sept. 22 — the day before Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his decision to lift nearly all of Indiana’s restrictions while extending the statewide mask mandate.

More than 70% of Indiana's ICU beds are also in use, according to the health department, leaving 565 beds available as of Thursday. Now, more of Indiana’s ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic so far.

Indiana’s seven-day rolling average for newly confirmed cases also rose to 2,511. That is the highest level the state has seen during the pandemic and nearly triple the seven-day rolling average of 858 newly confirmed cases the agency reported on Sept. 22.

Indiana’s 33 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths raised the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,260, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, and a total of 172,730 Hoosiers are known to have had the virus.